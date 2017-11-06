Boiled crab, shrimp coming to old Louie’s Cafe location

A boiled crab and shrimp joint which recently opened in north Baton Rouge will open a second location in the former Louie’s Cafe space near LSU, according to a report.

The Business Report said Krab Queenz Seafood signed a lease in late October to take over the space on State Street. The quick-serve boiled seafood chain opened a location in late September on Gus Young Avenue.

State Bar and Grub had replaced Louie’s at the State Street location, but closed in June due to slow summer sales.

The Business Report said Louie’s owner, Jimmy Wetherford, called the seafood place a “good fit for the neighborhood” and said they’ll open in the next few months.

Image: Krab Queenz Seafood / Facebook