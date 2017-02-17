ursimplycharming
Crawfish Earrings
$10
Make your Mardi Gras outfit a little spicy and celebrate the beginning of crawfish season at the same time with these cute crawfish earrings. The shop offers a choice of natural, red coated or pink coated jewelry. Seller “Dee” has been on Etsy since 2012 and describes her shop as “Unique, unique, unique.”
ShopSFT
Spanish Town Mardi Gras T-Shirt
$28
Give your local parade some love by sporting pink during the annual Spanish Town parade in downtown Baton Rouge. Founder Meredith Waguespack first started Southern Football T-Shirts in 2011. Her shop also offers several other Louisiana-themed T-Shirts.
Miyahs Closet
Mardi Gras Headbands
$14.99
You’re already going to have a ton of beads — why not deck out your head too? This Etsy shop, run by Alani Simon, sells several types of Mardi Gras headwear, but this headband is our favorite. It’s meant for weddings or bachelorette parties, so if one of those falls around Mardi Gras, this headband might be a good choice.
AshleySmashleyArt
New Orleans Inspired Painted Shoes
$45
Mardi Gras requires a LOT of walking, so why not do it in style? These shoes, designed by hand, are decorated with prismacolor markers, UV protection and water resistant spray so you want ruin your kicks during the craziness that is Mardi Gras. Artist Ashley Schoonmaker also sells her paintings and drawings on her Etsy page.
Bon Temps Roule
Mardi Gras Masks
$12
This Etsy shop, run by Avery Bond, sells handmade adhesive Mardi Gras masks. The masks are made of mesh, lace, adhesive glue and glitter to ensure that the masks last all day. The shop description says each mask will last up to 6-8 hours and are reusable. Bond is an LSU alum.
Mimosa Handcrafted
Flamingo Cufflinks
$60
If you’re planning on getting a little fancier for Spanish Town Mardi Gras, these cufflinks may be for you. They’re available in bronze and sterling silver ($110) and are handmade. Madeline Ellis started the Etsy shop in 2008.
