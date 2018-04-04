Booze & I Do’s

Event cocktail recommendations from the pros

As you toast and twist (or twerk) the night away, give your guests something special to sip on. Having a signature cocktail available at your reception is a great way to showcase your personality and gives your guests an additional option, if you can’t provide a full bar. Dress up your drink with edible garnishes and use unique glasses to give your selection extra flair. Also consider using locally distilled spirits so your out-of-towners can get a taste of something uniquely yours. The options are endless, so we turned to some of Baton Rouge’s special event bartending elite to get their top wedding picks.

The Elegant: Kir Royale

Nothing says nuptials like champagne. Consider dressing up your bubbles and serving your guests a Kir Royale, the timeless French cocktail that is as easy to make as it is delicious. Creme de cassis, a sweet liquor made of black currents, is mixed with your chosen champagne to create a sweet combo that is oh so sippable. LJ from Mixx, a mobile bartending company with 20+ years’ experience, recommends adding raspberries to the flutes as lagniappe. Follow Mixx Mobile Bartending on Facebook for more info.

• 1 tsp creme de cassis

• Topped with champagne

• Garnish with fancy berries

The Classic: The Manhattan

For the traditional cocktail enthusiasts, consider a Manhattan. Unlike it’s sweet and light counterparts, the Manhattan packs a real punch. Recipes for this classic date back to the 1800s and encourage those who aren’t whiskey fans to use their favorite bourbon instead. They also pair perfectly with cigars. This recipe comes recommended to us from B&B Stafftenders.

• 2 oz Rye whiskey

• 1 oz sweet vermouth

• 5 drops Angostura bitters

The Refreshing: Strawberry Lemon Drop

The sweetness of our perfect Louisiana strawberries paired with the tanginess of a traditional lemon drop makes for the perfect summer cocktail. If you are looking for an easy-drinking sweet treat, look no further. You can let your crowd serve themselves by setting up a lemonade jug or serve in mason jars for that rustic feel. This refreshing treat comes highly recommended from Liquid Fix.

• 1/2 cup vodka

• 1/4 Tbsp simple syrup

• 2 Tbsp lemon juice

• 2 Tbsp pureed strawberries, strained

• 1/2 tsp triple sec

• 1/2 Tbsp granulated sugar

• 1/4 Tbsp water

• Combine first five ingredients. Shake.

• Dip rim of glass in water. Dip in sugar.