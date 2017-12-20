Bottling facility under construction at LSU AgCenter

Work began this week on a new automatic bottling facility for the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator, bringing with it new opportunities for tenants to scale up their businesses.

According to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report 4,000-square foot facility will have equipment to automatically bottle and package things like salad dressings and oils produced by the incubator’s tenants. Before, tenants were doing it all by hand.

There will also be a loading dock for shipping the packaged product, something the current facilities lack.

Work on the $2.5 million facility, which was paid for with a federal grant, is expected to be completed by May.

Image: LSU AgCenter Food Incubator