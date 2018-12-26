BR Beats: Top 5 concerts coming in 2019

2019 will be good to music fans of all stripes in Baton Rouge. From the return of a major country music festival, to a tour from some of your hard-rock favorites, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Be sure to mark your calendar for some of the top events coming to the area in the New Year!

3 Doors Down Acoustic – Back Porch Jam

When: Friday, March 1

Where: L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Fresh off their performance in front of “record crowds” at the inauguration 2 years ago, rockers 3 Doors Down come to L’Auberge this March for a stripped-down acoustic set. MAGA hats optional!

MuddFest 2019

When: Thursday, March 21

Where: Raising Cane’s River Center

Bust out the JNCO jeans and chain wallets for this one. Early-2000’s rockers Puddle of Mudd, supported by cohorts Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel, and Tantric, are bringing their world tour to Baton Rouge in march. Best known for hits like “Blurry” and “She Hates Me,” Puddle of Mudd made news in recent years for a series of bizarre on-stage episodes suffered by frontman Wes Scantlin. Now clean and sober, Scantlin and company are back on the scene and ready to rock again. Find more information about the tour on Puddle of Mudd’s website.

The Carnivàle Icône – Steve Aoki with Nelly and Lil Jon

When: Thursday, April 11

Where: Raising Cane’s River Center

If 2000’s era hip-hop jams are more your speed, this is a can’t miss. Let Nelly take you back in time with hits like “Hot In Herre” (you know – that song you couldn’t escape in 2002) and get crunk with southern rap’s favorite son, Lil Jon. With world-class DJ Steve Aoki headlining, this is one of the best bang-for-the-buck tickets of the spring.

View this post on Instagram Blinded by the light A post shared by Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) on Dec 13, 2018 at 11:00am PST

The Bayou Country Super Fest

When: May 25-26 (Memorial Day weekend)

Where: LSU’s Tiger Stadium

Country music fans will have at least one big reason to celebrate this year. After spending the past two years in New Orleans, the popular country-music fest returns to its original home of Tiger Stadium in 2019. While the list of performers for this year’s fest are yet to be announced, fans can be sure it will include some of the top names in country music (past performers include Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney, and Tim McGraw). More information, including lineup and tickets, available on the the festival’s website.

Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels Band, and Cadillac Three – “Outlaws & Renegades Tour”

When: Sunday, June 30

Where: The Raising Cane’s River Center

Fans of a more “mature” style of country than what The Bayou Country fest offers won’t be left out. The devil comes down to BR when Daniels and friends grace the River Center this June (and you won’t have to wager a fiddle of gold against your soul for tickets). Details here.