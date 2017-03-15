St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year, but if you’re worried about not getting your usual corned beef and cabbage due to Lent, don’t fret. You can eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day.

Diocese of Baton Rouge Bishop Robert Muench has granted a dispensation from usual Lent rules for the holiday.

“Given the number of Catholics in the Diocese of Baton Rouge who annually celebrate St. Patrick’s Feast Day (March 17), which this year falls on a Friday, a dispensation from the Friday Lenten abstinence from meat is hereby granted,” says Muench in a statement. “Those who choose to accept this dispensation are strongly encouraged to make another act of penance or charity that day.”

Still need some meatless options? Check out our suggestions.

Comments