BR joins in bowl boycott

Super Bowl LIII will likely go down as one of the biggest duds in the history of the contest. From both pathetic offensive performances by both teams to a lackluster halftime show, the whole affair was a bust. Were there even any memorable ads?

After the Rams were thoroughly out-coached and outclassed, fans across Who Dat nation were left wondering what could have been.

If any good came of this year’s “big game,” it’s that the Saints organization can finally begin to put the no-call travesty behind them and begin regrouping for next season.

Still, Saints fans everywhere were still plenty salty as of Sunday night, leading to widespread boycotts of this year’s broadcast across the state of Louisiana. Thousands gathered in major cities for “Boycott Bowl” parades.

Baton Rouge’s Creole Cabana went as far as to supersede this year’s proceedings with a replay of the Saints 2010 Super Bowl win, much to the delight of fans in attendance.

Did Who Dat Nation’s boycott of Snoozer Bowl LIII do serious damage to viewership ratings? Only time will tell. In the meantime, here’s hoping the league takes a serious look at replay and challenge options in the offseason, so no team ever has to suffer the consequences of poor officiating on this scale again.