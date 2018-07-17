BR law enforcement show off their moves in viral video challenge

The East Baton Rouge and Zachary police departments have joined in on the viral lip sync video trend.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office posted this video on Monday, saying that “even though our job to serve and protect is a serious one, taking the time to have a little fun and honor our fallen brothers was much needed.” The video already has over 60,000 views.

The Zachary Police Department also posted their version of the lip sync battle, which has over 124,000 views.

While we love our local men and women in uniform, the Norfolk, Virgina Lip Sync Challenge takes the cake with their version of Uptown Funk that has over 65 million views.