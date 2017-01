Don’t want to travel all the way to New Orleans for Mardi Gras? The 4th annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival is scheduled for Feb. 25 at North Boulevard Town Square, according to the event’s website.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature several local performers and food vendors. The festival is family friendly.

Need more information? Visit the festival website.

Comments