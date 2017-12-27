BR native won cancelled Great American Baking Show

Valeria Lomas, an attorney and part-time baker originally from Baton Rouge, won this year’s Great American Baking Show.

Surprised or confused you didn’t know about the show? That’s because the 2017 season was yanked due to sexual harassment allegations made against judge and pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini.

ABC announced Lomas’ win with a Facebook video and live chat on Dec. 21, the date the finale would have aired. It included clips of judge Paul Hollywood sampling and praising the baking blogger’s creations.

The Great American Baking Show Congratulations Vallery, the season 3 winner of The Great American Baking Show! 🍰🥧🍩🍪Don't miss a Facebook Live with Foodie In New York by Vallery Lomas tonight at 7|6c right here on The Great American Baking Show Facebook Page! Posted by The Great American Baking Show on Thursday, December 21, 2017

Lomas also posted about the show’s cancellation Tuesday on her blog, Foodie in New York. She said it was disappointing to have gone through the secretive process of auditioning for and filming a reality TV show, only to have the results of that never be truly shown – something her fellow contestants have even less of, since their baking performance wasn’t included in the ABC clip. However, she said actions like the ones Iuzzini and others have been accused of shouldn’t be allowed to go by without consequences.

“No matter the field, and no matter the target, we must take a stand so that we all have safe places for our voices and our bodies,” she said on her blog.

The allegations against Iuzzini surfaced in October in a lengthy Mic piece. However, ABC did not decide to pull the Great American Baking Show episodes until two days after chef Mario Batali stepped down as co-host of The Chew due to sexual assault allegations made against him.

Lomas said on her blog she’s determined to move forward with her baking and the experience she gained making the show.

“I’m making lemon curd from these lemons,” she said.

Image: Valerie Lomas / FoodieInNewYork.com