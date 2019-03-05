BR on the Big Screen at SXSW

The indie thriller “Darlin” shot in Baton Rouge in late 2017 will be screened at the film festival during Austin’s SXSW, which kicks off Friday.

The film from director Pollyanna MacIntosh tells the story of a feral teenage girl taken into strict Catholic care and prepared for her First Holy Communion, according to a blurb on the SXSW website. The movie is the sequel to 2011’s “The Woman,” another indie horror film.

MacIntosh, known for her role on AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” also stars in the feature film with New Orleans actor Bryan Batt, who known for his role as Salvator Romano on AMC’s “Mad Men.”

The movie was shot at various sites around the Baton Rouge, with a production crew was based at the Celtic Media Centre. Its estimated budget is over $750,000, according to an application with Louisiana Economic Development.