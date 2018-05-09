Dig Baton Rouge
BR to host regional soccer tournament in 2019

That’s a lot of gatorade.

More than 200 youth soccer teams from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee will be competing for the regional title in Baton Rouge next summer.

Visit Baton Rouge also estimates that the tournament will bring a $20 million impact to the local economy. CEO and President of Visit Baton Rouge, Paul Arrigo said, “we are excited to invite all of the teams participating and their friends and family to experience Louisiana’s capital city.”

