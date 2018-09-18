Dig Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge falls in top 20 for cities with the worst traffic

17 hours ago

Just in case you didn’t already know, Baton Rouge traffic sucks.

Baton Rouge fell #13 on Insurify’s latest ranking of cities with the worst traffic. According to the study, commuters spend an average 26.1 minutes per trip. The study used Tom-Tom’s traffic congestion index to measure commutes.

Baton Rouge drivers actually have the shortest average commute of the entire list, 21.5 minutes. But only 2.9% of commuters actually use public transportation, which makes Baton Rouge’s congestion level 26%. Read more from Insurify.

