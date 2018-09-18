Baton Rouge falls in top 20 for cities with the worst traffic

Just in case you didn’t already know, Baton Rouge traffic sucks.

Baton Rouge fell #13 on Insurify’s latest ranking of cities with the worst traffic. According to the study, commuters spend an average 26.1 minutes per trip. The study used Tom-Tom’s traffic congestion index to measure commutes.

Baton Rouge drivers actually have the shortest average commute of the entire list, 21.5 minutes. But only 2.9% of commuters actually use public transportation, which makes Baton Rouge’s congestion level 26%. Read more from Insurify.