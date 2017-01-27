Most venues around Baton Rouge have released their spring music calendars, and it looks like the next few months are going to be filled with some great tunes. See a few of the shows you have to look forward to below:

Ben Folds
L’Auberge
March 3

Eli Young Band
Texas Club
March 3

City and Colour
Varsity Theatre
March 7

Cold War Kids
Varsity Theatre
March 10

Bad Suns
Spanish Moon
March 16

Bruce Hornsby
Manship Theatre
April 6

Explosions in the Sky
Varsity Theatre
April 7

Andrew McMahon
Varsity Theatre
April 25

Salt-N-Pepa
Raising Canes River Center
May 12

Kehlani
Varsity Theatre
May 23

Photo: Explosions in the Sky by Tammy Lo.

