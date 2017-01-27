BR venues announce spring concerts
Most venues around Baton Rouge have released their spring music calendars, and it looks like the next few months are going to be filled with some great tunes. See a few of the shows you have to look forward to below:
Ben Folds
L’Auberge
March 3
Eli Young Band
Texas Club
March 3
City and Colour
Varsity Theatre
March 7
Cold War Kids
Varsity Theatre
March 10
Bad Suns
Spanish Moon
March 16
Bruce Hornsby
Manship Theatre
April 6
Explosions in the Sky
Varsity Theatre
April 7
Andrew McMahon
Varsity Theatre
April 25
Salt-N-Pepa
Raising Canes River Center
May 12
Kehlani
Varsity Theatre
May 23
Photo: Explosions in the Sky by Tammy Lo.