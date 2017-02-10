In honor of Valentine’s Day, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is scheduled to host “I Heart My Zoo Day” on Feb. 11, according to a BREC news release. The event will feature special Safari Amphitheater programs.

In addition to these programs, which will explore facts about the “birds and the bees,” animal enrichments will be held throughout the day. Zoogoers will also have the opportunity to make valentines for both people and animals.

“I Heart My Zoo Day” will be held Feb. 11 from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Comments