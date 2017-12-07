Dig Baton Rouge
BRAC touts Red Stick’s gaming cred

Russell Jones
21 hours ago

Football isn’t all that Baton Rouge wants to be known for these days, and business leaders in the city-parish are saying “game on” to more tech development.

In a recent guest article for VentureBeat, Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp highlighted the ways he says Louisiana’s capital is also turning into “an emerging southeastern hub for the video gaming industry.”

Knapp said resources and talent developed during the film industry boom in the past few years are also being leveraged now to help video game development. He also points to the state’s digital media tax credit, which offers similar incentives to the film industry tax credit which created the “Hollywood South” boom.

LSU is home to a testing center for Electronic Arts, and several incubators or co-working areas like the Level Up Lab at the Louisiana Tech Park, which offers full mo-cap facilities for startups which aren’t able to afford that kind of an investment off the bat.

Knapp also touted the city’s collegiate culture and low cost of living… at least, relative to other tech hubs in the south like Austin, which is home to multiple high-profile video game studios like BioWare Austin, Blizzard’s only other American office, and Zynga.

