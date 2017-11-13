Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Business

Brace yourselves: holiday credit card push is coming

Russell Jones
10 hours ago

Shopping is about to pick up for many people, and that means an increase in offers to get department store credit cards.

CNN Money has several tips for people wondering if that instant 20 percent off at the register really is as good as deal as it sounds.

The biggest caveat to those store cards: how much will the interest or possible fees cost you down the line? Some stores offer special, lower interest rates if you pay off the card quickly, but most will stiff you with an interest rate that will more than make up for any savings at that moment.

Thinking you can cancel the card later could also put you in bigger trouble down the road, since canceling cards puts a hit on your credit score. That can make it more costly if you need a loan for something like a car in the next year or two.

Check out the article to arm yourself before making your next trip to the mall.

Read More

Comments

You may also like

BusinessFood & Drink

Burgers, business, and tech on tap tonight

Some of the biggest names in Baton Rouge’s emerging culinary scene are talking about how tech changed their approach to food and business tonight. Geaux Rouge is hosting a pair of panel discussions at Curbside starting at 6 p.m. Monday to...

9 hours ago

Reindeer Run – December 1

Forum35

november

13nov(nov 13)6:00 pm(nov 13)6:00 pmTaste of Technology Vol.I - Culinary Entrepreneurs

14nov(nov 14)11:00 am(nov 14)11:00 amTipsy Margarita Tuesdays

14nov(nov 14)6:30 pm(nov 14)6:30 pmThe Wedding Soiree

14nov(nov 14)7:00 pm(nov 14)7:00 pmIration + Fortunate Youth & Through The Roots

15nov(nov 15)6:00 pm(nov 15)6:00 pm3 Course Pop-up Dinner with Pairings By Chef Ryan Andre'

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X