On Thursday, representatives from the Baton Rouge Zoo and BREC amounted a new plan to move the zoo and renovate Greenwood Park in north Baton Rouge, The Advocate reports.

The project could cost $150 million.

Some say that moving the zoo from its current location in north Baton Rouge could negatively affect economic development in the area, but representatives from BREC and the zoo said that renovating the park could help that problem, according to The Advocate.

If upgraded, Greenwood could include amenities such as a fishing pond, basketball courts and a water park. BREC hasn’t determined where the zoo will be moved to if that decision is made.

