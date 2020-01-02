BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo welcomed its newest addition, a male reticulated giraffe, on Dec. 26, 2019. The calf is the 20th giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo but is the first giraffe successfully born here since 2001, according the press release.

photo source: BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo

Although the giraffe is on exhibit with his first-time mother, Rosie, be advised that he does have the freedom to go into his barn, so you may or may not see him when you visit.

photo source: BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo

The reticulated giraffe is considered “endangered” due to poaching and encroachment on natural habitats.

“Unfortunately, the mortality rate for giraffes ages 6 months and under is nearly 50 percent,” the press release stated. “‘Our keeper, curator & veterinary staff are incredibly skilled and are monitoring the mother and calf closely. This expert care and supervision will hopefully lead to good outcomes.'”

You can find an adorable video of him adjusting to his new world and more updates by visiting the Zoo’s Facebook page here.