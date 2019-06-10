Baton Rouge’s adventurous residents will have an opportunity to try something new this Saturday thanks to BREC’s Extreme Sports.

The Baton Rouge Velodrome Association and BREC’s Extreme Sports will host Geaux Velo Day on Saturday, June 15 from 6-9 pm. The event highlights BREC’s velodrome, a 333-meter smooth concrete cycling track, and is free and open to the public.

Courtesy of BREC’s Extreme Sports

Individuals who have never biked the velodrome are encouraged to attend, and members of the Baton Rouge Velodrome Association will be present to help answer any questions.

Ten bikes will be available free of charge for participants to use, and individuals who have never ridden can learn from an experience rider.

More information can be found on the event Facebook page here.