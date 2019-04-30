BREC’s Superintendent Makes a “Splash” for Free Aquatics Programs

Superintendent Corey Wilson marked his first summer as BREC’s superintendent with a jump into Liberty Lagoon on the water park’s opening day on Saturday, April 27. In celebration of all things BREC Aquatics, Supt. Wilson hopes that BREC’s biggest water facility will help raise awareness for BREC’s first time offering completely free swim lessons at their community pools and Liberty Lagoon this summer.

BREC recently obtained partnerships with the American Red Cross and Southeast Louisiana Aquatics (SELA) to provide swim lessons at no cost to 500 children at Liberty Lagoon and 180 children at each of BREC’s community pools: City-Brooks Community Pool, Howell Community Pool, and Anna T. Jordan Community Pool.

Baby Bubblers at Liberty Lagoon. Photo Credit: Megan Williams

For the first time in BREC’s history, the agency will proudly provide swim lessons to over 1000 children in the East Baton Rouge Parish area. Lesson registration is currently running and is open to all! Parents and caregivers may register themselves or their children for swim lessons on-site at Liberty Lagoon or online.

Photo Credit: Megan Williams