Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
KidsOutdoorsPeople & Community

BREC’s Superintendent Makes a “Splash” for Free Aquatics Programs

DIG Staff DIG Staff
15 hours ago

Superintendent Corey Wilson marked his first summer as BREC’s superintendent with a jump into Liberty Lagoon on the water park’s opening day on Saturday, April 27. In celebration of all things BREC Aquatics, Supt. Wilson hopes that BREC’s biggest water facility will help raise awareness for BREC’s first time offering completely free swim lessons at their community pools and Liberty Lagoon this summer.

BREC recently obtained partnerships with the American Red Cross and Southeast Louisiana Aquatics (SELA) to provide swim lessons at no cost to 500 children at Liberty Lagoon and 180 children at each of BREC’s community pools: City-Brooks Community Pool, Howell Community Pool, and Anna T. Jordan Community Pool.

Baby Bubblers at Liberty Lagoon. Photo Credit: Megan Williams

For the first time in BREC’s history, the agency will proudly provide swim lessons to over 1000 children in the East Baton Rouge Parish area. Lesson registration is currently running and is open to all! Parents and caregivers may register themselves or their children for swim lessons on-site at Liberty Lagoon or online.

Photo Credit: Megan Williams

For more information on BREC’s swim lessons, community pools, splashpads, and aquatics please visit the link here. It is BREC’s hope that these free swim lessons and aquatics opportunities will drive a renewed interest in water activity for underserved areas all across the Capital City.

Comments

You may also like

may

01may6:00 am9:00 amFirst Wednesday Opening Ft. Judi Betts + James Burke + Hye Yeon Nam + Steve Schmidt

01may8:00 pm12:00 pmHEALTH + Youth Code @ Mid City Ballroom

02may5:00 pm7:00 pmFree Tequila Tasting @ The Radio Bar

03may5:00 pm8:00 pmLive After Five!

03may8:00 pm11:00 pmSugarcane Jane @ Red Dragon Listening Room

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X