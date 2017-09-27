Dig Baton Rouge
Brews and board games tonight in BR

Russell Jones
Ready to roll but nowhere to play? Games store Little Wars just off Corporate Drive is holding their second Board Games and Brews night Wednesday.

Started under new owner Van Vo, the event is for board gaming fans 21 and older who are invited to bring their favorite craft brews or wine and share their favorite games or try something new.

Vo said they’ll also offer a discount on any board games purchased during the Boards and Brews night, which is turning into a once-a-month event.

Little Wars and other games shops around the Red Stick are also taking part in a new convention this Halloween – FiFoCon will feature cosplay, a makers faire, games of all kinds, and celebrity panels as part of the 1031 Consortium’s slate of events.

