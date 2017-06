Ever wanted to know more about the man behind “Twin Peaks?” Now’s your chance.

Baton Rouge Gallery is holding a special screening of “David Lynch: The Art Life,” a documentary about the life of Lynch, on June 30. It currently has a 90 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show starts at 8 p.m. VIP tickets to the event include a cup of “damn fine” coffee and piece of cherry pie.

