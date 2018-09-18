BRQ now open in Denham Springs

Trust me, there’s a reason they won the BRAG Award for Greatest BBQ.

Executive chef and Co-owner Justin Ferguson is excited to bring the award-winning BBQ & seafood to his hometown of Denham Springs. BRQ in Denham will have the same mouth-watering BBQ platters, sandwiches and brunch but will also feature The BRQ Pit Stop, a call-ahead, to-go feature of the restaurant. The new location will also include a full bar with craft cocktails and daily specials.

The new restaurant is located at 240 Range 12 Blvd., Suite 121, Denham Springs, LA 70726. Reservations are recommended.

Images: Instagram/@chefbradjones