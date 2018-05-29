Dig Baton Rouge
BRQ opening second location in Denham Springs

16 hours ago

There’s a reason they won Greatest BBQ in Baton Rouge…

As BRQ approaches their 1 year anniversary in Baton Rouge, they happily announced the opening of a second location at 240 Range 12 Blvd. in Denham Springs. Co-Owner, Executive Chef and Denham Springs native Justin Ferguson says “I am excited to share what we’ve created. Our current team is amazing. I couldn’t be prouder to grow and expand with them.” The new location is set to open in September of 2018.

Join BRQ at the Baton Rouge location on Jefferson Hwy. for their 1 year Anniversary Party on June 6!

Comments

