BR's own "Young Sheldon" – 11-year-old college freshman

10 hours ago

We’ve heard of skipping a grade, but skipping all of middle AND high school? That’s a new one.

Pre-pubescent prodigy and Baton Rouge native Elijah Preccieley began his first semester as a student at Southern University this week.

The physics major has garnered a full-ride scholarship to the university – the youngest ever to attend the school at just 11 – repeat – eleven years of age.

Here’s wishing Elijah plenty of success in his scholarly pursuits!

