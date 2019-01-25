BR’s own “Young Sheldon” – 11-year-old college freshman

We’ve heard of skipping a grade, but skipping all of middle AND high school? That’s a new one.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

Sponsored By

Pre-pubescent prodigy and Baton Rouge native Elijah Preccieley began his first semester as a student at Southern University this week.

Child prodigy from Baton Rouge earns full ride to Southern University https://t.co/vJACj3FteX pic.twitter.com/CNK5FK4s3d — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) May 24, 2018

The physics major has garnered a full-ride scholarship to the university – the youngest ever to attend the school at just 11 – repeat – eleven years of age.

Here’s wishing Elijah plenty of success in his scholarly pursuits!