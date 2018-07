A great excuse to order another round of mimosas.

Baton Rouge Brunches is bringing back the delicious city-wide event “Brunching for a Cause” to aid in the fight against pediatric brain cancer. Brunching for the Cause is just about as easy as it sounds! Grab brunch at any of the participating restaurants on Sunday, August 19 and they will donate a portion of sales to charity.

RSVP and check out all of the participating restaurants (and enter YOUR restaurant) now!