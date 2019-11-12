Cynthea Corfah created Brunch for the Soul as a way to gather women from all backgrounds to come together in a supportive and exciting environment.

Corfah organized the very first brunch over two years ago. It was at her own house and featured her own cooking. Since then Brunch for the Soul has grown to become a bimonthly occurrence with about 40 women in attendance at each event.

“I wanted to create a space for women like myself,” Corfah said. “I just wanted to create a space where every woman could come and feel supported and welcomed.”

“Different women come to different brunches, so the goal with this one is just to bring everyone together and make those deep connections,” Corfah said.

Events like this are important to Baton Rouge. Corfah says she noticed that Baton Rouge is often overlooked when it comes to organizing large concerts, conventions and other events. Organizations would rather go to larger cities such as New Orleans or go to other southern states.

“I’m excited to be able to provide [Brunch for the Soul]. I feel like it’s so important because there are creatives in Baton Rouge,” Corfah said. “I think it’s important to have these safe spaces for women in Baton Rouge to gather and make these genuine connections.”

Corfah hopes to tailor the future of the organization to be more accessible for those looking to attend events. Her plans include having larger, quarterly events that will be more accommodating towards the large audiences that wish to attend.

“I selfishly created Brunch for the Soul because I wanted to attend an event like the one I created,” Corfah said. “I wanted to feel welcomed like I do at Brunch for the Soul. I feel so happy and blessed because I feel like we have it now,”

BFTS’s last brunch of 2019 will be held on Nov. 16 at The Parlor in Baton Rouge. The theme of this brunch is “Connect.” Corfah wants the event to be focused on raw and authentic conversations among those who chose to attend. Of the 36 seats, over 30 have been purchased, so if you are looking to attend, act soon!

Corfah also hopes to branch out with BFTS and host events outside of Baton Rouge as well. Last year, BFTS traveled to New Orleans. Next year, Corfah hopes that they can travel out of the state.

Memberships for BFTS are available online at brunchforthesoul.org. Members get guaranteed tickets for all events, 20% off BFTS merch and discounts at locally and women-owned businesses such as Mimosa Handcrafted, SoYayaSkincare and Okoye Couture.