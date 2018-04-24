Dig Baton Rouge
Brunch for the Soul

11 hours ago

Cynthea Corfah brings fearless women together through brunch and bottomless mimosas.

Corfah’s Brunch for the Soul started out with 15 guests in her home, has now grown to almost 30 women. She said that it is a way for women to “gather frequently, get dressed up, feel important, inspired and supported.”

This upcoming Brunch for the Soul will be held at Baton Rouge Succulent Company where attendees can enjoy brunch, bottomless mimosas and pot their own succulents. Click here to sign up today, spots are limited!

