Brunch in Heels to fight sexual violence
Guys, break out your pumps, slingbacks, and wedges: it’s time to brunch for a good cause.
The Sexual Trauma and Awareness Center is raising money this weekend with “Brunch in Heels.” A number of restaurants around Baton Rouge will donate a portion of sales during their Sunday brunch on Sept. 10 to help the center’s annual “Hunks in Heels” fundraiser.
STAR is also asking men coming out to brunch to consider wearing heels, as a reminder that sexual violence directed at women also impacts the others in their lives. The STAR Center will use the money raised to offer support to trauma survivors and work toward ending sexual violence.
The following restaurants are taking part in Brunch in Heels this weekend:
Mason’s Grill
The Gregory
Tallulah
The Overpass Merchant
Burgersmith (Perkins Road and Siegen Lane)
Breck’s Bistro
Canefield Tavern
Crown: A Royal Bistro
Lava Cantina (Perkins Rowe)
Galatoires Bistro
The Londoner
Cocha
City Pork Brasserie & Bar
Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Restaurant
Kalurah Street Grill
Ruby Slipper
Secret Lair Taqueria at Tin Roof (popup)
Barbosa BBQ Boozie Brunch at Cane Land Distillery
Image: Brunch in Heels / Facebook