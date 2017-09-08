Guys, break out your pumps, slingbacks, and wedges: it’s time to brunch for a good cause.

The Sexual Trauma and Awareness Center is raising money this weekend with “Brunch in Heels.” A number of restaurants around Baton Rouge will donate a portion of sales during their Sunday brunch on Sept. 10 to help the center’s annual “Hunks in Heels” fundraiser.

STAR is also asking men coming out to brunch to consider wearing heels, as a reminder that sexual violence directed at women also impacts the others in their lives. The STAR Center will use the money raised to offer support to trauma survivors and work toward ending sexual violence.

The following restaurants are taking part in Brunch in Heels this weekend:

Mason’s Grill

The Gregory

Tallulah

The Overpass Merchant

Burgersmith (Perkins Road and Siegen Lane)

Breck’s Bistro

Canefield Tavern

Crown: A Royal Bistro

Lava Cantina (Perkins Rowe)

Galatoires Bistro

The Londoner

Cocha

City Pork Brasserie & Bar

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Restaurant

Kalurah Street Grill

Ruby Slipper

Secret Lair Taqueria at Tin Roof (popup)

Barbosa BBQ Boozie Brunch at Cane Land Distillery

Image: Brunch in Heels / Facebook

