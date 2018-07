The New Orleans burger staple is (finally) opening their first Baton Rouge location.

In the former Rotolo’s and Dive Bar location near Tigerland, Bud’s Broiler will be serving up their famous New Orleans hamburgers and Hickory Smoke Sauce. Bud’s Broiler is also known for their specialty numbered menu. Each of the six hamburgers are numbered, and you just might have to try them all to see which number you are…

Read more about Bud’s history and what to expect from the Baton Rouge location.