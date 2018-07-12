Dig Baton Rouge
Update: Build-A-Bear “Pay Your Age Day” no longer accepting customers

Interns
10 hours ago

It’s like the Black Friday of Build-A-Bears…

July 12 was going to be a huge day for Build-A-Bear, where customers could pay their age for a bear in the store. That was until hundreds of people showed up at The Mall of Louisiana. According to WBRZ, Build-a-Bear is no longer accepting additional guests.

Build-A-Bear locations across the country have also canceled the event due to crowds.

