Update: Build-A-Bear “Pay Your Age Day” no longer accepting customers

It’s like the Black Friday of Build-A-Bears…
July 12 was going to be a huge day for Build-A-Bear, where customers could pay their age for a bear in the store. That was until hundreds of people showed up at The Mall of Louisiana. According to WBRZ, Build-a-Bear is no longer accepting additional guests.
Build-A-Bear locations across the country have also canceled the event due to crowds.
The rumors are true! 🎉 July 12 is the first-ever Pay Your Age Day at Build-A-Bear Workshop! For one day only, you can pay your age for ANY, we repeat, ANY furry friend at the Workshop*! It’s easy – how old you are is how much your furry friend costs! It’s a Bonus Club offer, so sign up now to save time in the Workshop! Full details, a FAQ, and a Bonus Club sign up can be found on our website! #PayYourAge