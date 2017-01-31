Not sure which days you want to go to the Buku Music + Art Project? You might have an easier time choosing now.

The Buku single day lineups have been released. See the full day-by-day lineup here.

Friday will be filled with appearances by Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Dicky, Sleigh Bells and more. Saturday will see performances by deadmau5, Run the Jewels, 21 Savage and more.

Single day tickets for BUKU will be available Feb. 2.

BUKU is March 10 and 11 at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.

