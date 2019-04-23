Bumsteers is Now Officially Open!

If you’ve wanted to check out the new business that took Crispy Catch’s place – as well as see the first concept of its kind in Baton Rouge – you need wait no longer!

Bumsteers, a new rooftop restaurant and bar concept located at 3109 Perkins Rd. has officially opened its doors today. The restaurant offers original takes on established classics such as tacos, burgers, nachos and more! In addition, they will have fresh squeezed signature cocktails and over 20 beers on tap both downstairs and at their rooftop bar.

With so much fun to be had, you’ll want to bring the kids too! This family-friendly concept will have gaming areas for children as well as pool tables and foosball on the rooftop that everyone can partake in.

This afternoon at 5:30 p.m., the Bumsteers crew will have a ribbon cutting ceremony with Mayor Broome, signifying the opening of Baton Rouge’s first rooftop restaurant and bar concept.

You can stay up to date on everything Bumsteers on their Facebook and Instagram pages. Be on the lookout for their website – which is on its way! Come hang out and enjoy some great food, drinks, and of course the rooftop!