Burger & Beer Week is back!

5 hours ago

For the 3rd year in a row, we’re bringing you more of the two greatest things, 🍔 & 🍺!

Mark your calendar and save your appetites because from October 22-27, your favorite local restaurants will be serving up delicious $6 burger creations. Plus, they’ll be pouring delicious Tin Roof brews all week long. Stay tuned to eatbr.com for a full list of participating restaurants as well as their delicious burgers!

Even better, $2 will be donated to Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge for every Burger & Beer Week photo tagged #EatBR on Instagram during B&B Week!

So RSVP now and tell us in the comments what kind of burgers YOU would like to see  👇🏼

 

Comments

