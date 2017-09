Clear your calendar and your plates, Burger & Beer Week is coming back to Baton Rouge.

DIG is happy to announce our second helping of tasty burgers and brews on Oct. 23-28. More than 40 participating restaurants and bars throughout the Red Stick will be taking part.

All participants will offer beer specials from this year’s sponsors including Blue Moon, Abita’s The Boot, Sam Adams Oktoberfest, and Dos Equis Lager.