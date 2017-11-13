Dig Baton Rouge
Burgers, business, and tech on tap tonight

Russell Jones
8 hours ago

Some of the biggest names in Baton Rouge’s emerging culinary scene are talking about how tech changed their approach to food and business tonight.

Geaux Rouge is hosting a pair of panel discussions at Curbside starting at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss tech in the foodie world, and specifically how it can affect and boost entrepreneurs in Baton Rouge.

Lluvia Peveto, the owner of Image Architect and Media, will give a talk on how technology has affected marketing in the food industry. The two panels will also talk about how tech affects owning and operating businesses, and how it’s change the way food is prepared and presented.

The event is already at capacity, so keep an eye on Geaux Rouge’s Facebook for more details.

The first panel over tech in business operation will include:

Nick Hufft, owner of Curbside and The Overpass Merchant
Alex Barbosa, owner of Barbosa’s BBQ
Allie Bookman, owner of Cupcake Allie
Sally Davis, owner of Eliza’s
Lucie Monk, editor from Country Roads Magazine

The second panel over tech in food prep and presentation will include:

Allie Bookman, owner of Cupcake Allie
Ryan Andre, Executive Chef
Aimee Tortorich, Executive Chef from Government Taco
Jourdan Fullbright, Executive Chef from Cocha
Kelley McCann, Executive Chef from Kalurah Street

Burgersmith Handcrafted Hamburgers

