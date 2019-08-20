Dig Baton Rouge
Burgersmith is celebrating its 10th Anniversary with $5 Smith Burgers

Lafayette-based restaurant Burgersmith is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year from Aug. 19-25. The restaurant is offering a special meal deal as a thanks to its customers – its signature “Smith Burger” for $5 at all restaurant locations.

Burgersmith opened its doors in 2009 and has become well known for its handcrafted burgers and local brews. The restaurant company has locations in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Denham Springs, and is opening a Broussard location in the fall.

“It’s exciting to look back and appreciate how far we’ve come,” says Russ Umbricht, Vice President of Operations, in a press release. “In just 10 short years, we’ve grown to five location across South Louisiana – with a sixth on the way. But our Commitment to crafting authentic, quality burgers and using only the highest quality ingredients never changed.”

