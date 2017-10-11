Business Report releases Best Places to Work list

The Business Report announced Wednesday their picks for the 2017 Best Places Work in Baton Rouge list.

The list includes 50 “medium to small” businesses with less than 250 employees, and 50 “large” employers with more than 250 workers. It was compiled with help from the Greater Baton Rouge Society for Human Resource Management and surveys done by the Best Companies Group.

Making the top of the first list was law firm Bienvenu, Bonnecaze, Foco, Viator & Holinga. Aside from offering paid time off for volunteering and having a strong diversity program, the firm also boasts a fully-stocked fishing pond with equipment for employees and their family to use, and hosts fundraisers to help community members and employees who are in need.

The top-rated large company surveyed by the Business Report was insurance brokerage firm Brown & Brown of Baton Rouge. The Florida-based company has more than 8,000 employees nationwide and offers strong benefits and wellness programs. The Baton Rouge firm headed by Bryan Fontenot also emphasizes flexible work time and volunteering opportunities for the entire team to work together.

Also making the top ten for large companies: L’Auberge Casino and Hotel, Woman’s Hospital, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana.