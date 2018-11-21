Buzz building for Electric Depot facility

Electric Depot: What we know so far.

At Government and 15th Streets, the old Entergy power plant is being transformed into The Electric Depot, a mixed-use entertainment facility. Last week, we got to see the progress and learned some new details.

Character

Some so many unique elements of the buildings will remain, giving it an open warehouse vibe. Grand brick arches and large open windows make it a really inviting space.

Red Stick Social

In the largest building on site, the main attraction on the property will be Red Stick Social, a full-service restaurant and bar, two stories of bowling lanes and lots of entertainment and private party space.

Full service restaurant

A full service restaurant will operate within the Red Stick Social, serving elevated bar food with southern flair. This place is not a chain concept, so our hopes for great good are high.

Full-service bars and a beer garden

There is plenty room for cheers at Red Stick Social. Full-service bars as well as a beer garden will reside within.

Patio, outdoor and rooftop seating

There will be lots of places to socialize. Red Stick Social will include ground-level and rooftop patios. The space between Red Stick Social and Electric Depot’s other buildings will include a large green area with space for events and live music.

More space for retailers and food vendors

The second-largest building on site will be mixed-use. It will house apartments on the top level, with room for retail and food vendors on the lower levels.

Look for an early 2019 opening, and follow the progress on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/theelectricdepot/

https://www.instagram.com/redsticksocial/