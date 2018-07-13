CAA Adoption of the Week: Meet Jabba!

Comments
july
13jul(jul 13)11:00 am(jul 13)11:00 amJuly Beer of the Month
Event Details
Southern Craft Brewing Co. is the July Beer of the Month at Burgersmith on Perkins Road. $1 OFF ALL Southern Craft Brewing Beers during the month of July
Southern Craft Brewing Co. is the July Beer of the Month at Burgersmith on Perkins Road.
$1 OFF ALL Southern Craft Brewing Beers during the month of July
Time
(Friday) 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
Burgersmith
3613 Perkins Rd, Ste B, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
13jul(jul 13)5:00 pm(jul 13)5:00 pmKendra Scott Gives Back Party Benefiting Lexlee's Kids!
Join us at #KSPerkinsRowe for an evening of SAFETY, Sips, Sweets, and Sparkle! A percentage of event sales will be donated to #LexleesKids to help prevent injury &
more
Join us at #KSPerkinsRowe for an evening of SAFETY, Sips, Sweets, and Sparkle! A percentage of event sales will be donated to #LexleesKids to help prevent injury & death to children.
Can’t make it in to the store to shop, but want to support our nonprofit? You can call the store at (225) 384-5157 on Friday, July 13th between 6PM-8PM to place a phone order in the name of #LexleesKids. Shipping fees will be waived for anyone calling to support our event. WEB ORDERS WILL NOT COUNT!
Time
(Friday) 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
Kendra Scott
10156 Perkins Rowe, Ste 150
13jul(jul 13)6:00 pm(jul 13)6:00 pmAll You Can Eat Rib Night
We are packing the Smoker this Friday night for ALL YOU CAN EAT RIBS--plus a whole lot of your other favorite City Pork sides. Come early & Come Hungry! --MENU-- Baby Back Ribs Coleslaw BBQ
We are packing the Smoker this Friday night for ALL YOU CAN EAT RIBS–plus a whole lot of your other favorite City Pork sides.
Come early & Come Hungry!
–MENU–
Baby Back Ribs
Coleslaw
BBQ Beans
Texas Toast
Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies
$20 ALL YOU CAN EAT
$8 ALL YOU CAN EAT for KIDS under 12
Time
(Friday) 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
City Pork Deli and Charcuterie
2363 Hollydale Ave.
13jul(jul 13)8:30 pm(jul 13)8:30 pmMagic Mike Tour
Attention ladies, direct from the entertainment capital of the world, the Magic Mike Tour All Star Male Revue. We are the hottest male revue in the nation. To date, 3
more
Attention ladies, direct from the entertainment capital of the world, the Magic Mike Tour All Star Male Revue. We are the hottest male revue in the nation. To date, 3 million women have witnessed our first class stages hunks, live and in the flesh! Appearances include VH1, Fox News, GQ, International Male magazine, and countless others. The ultimate Vegas experience is coming to perform for one night only, so plan to be part of the biggest ladies night ever and come out to see the 2018 Magic Mike Tour! Guaranteed to entice and intrigue women of all ages!! This hard body team is ready to bring you the most electrifying show that you don’t want to miss! Grab your girlfriends and plan to have a girls night out like no other! Ladies, buy your tickets early to beat the crowd at the door!
Time
(Friday) 8:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Location
The Texas Club
456 N Donmoor Ave.
14jul(jul 14)7:00 am(jul 14)7:00 amSunset Paddles
Join us at the University Lakes for an evening paddling under the setting sun. This is a great way to start your weekend and enjoy the beauty and serenity of
Join us at the University Lakes for an evening paddling under the setting sun. This is a great way to start your weekend and enjoy the beauty and serenity of this water area. Register to reserve a kayak or paddle board in advance as space is limited.
Sponsors: The Backpacker + Paddle BR + Subaru of Baton Rouge
Time
(Saturday) 7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Location
Milford Wampold Memorial Park
901 Stanford Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70808