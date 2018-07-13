CAA Adoption of the Week: Meet Jabba!

Join us at #KSPerkinsRowe for an evening of SAFETY, Sips, Sweets, and Sparkle! A percentage of event sales will be donated to #LexleesKids to help prevent injury & death to children.

Can’t make it in to the store to shop, but want to support our nonprofit? You can call the store at (225) 384-5157 on Friday, July 13th between 6PM-8PM to place a phone order in the name of #LexleesKids. Shipping fees will be waived for anyone calling to support our event. WEB ORDERS WILL NOT COUNT!