Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

CAA Adoption of the Week: Meet Jabba!

DIG Staff DIG Staff
3 hours ago
Jabba is estimated to be a year old and has been at the shelter since May 2. He loves to cuddle and is a lap dog. He wants all the belly rubs and gets along great with other dogs.
To find out more information or if interested in adopting, please send an email to [email protected].

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Weekend Lineup

Cheers to the weekend! Here’s what’s happening all around town Friday July Beer of the Month @ Burgersmith Live Music at Pop Shop Records @ Pop Shop Records Kendra Scott Gives Back Party Benefiting Lexlee’s Kids! @ Kendra Scott All...

9 hours ago

SATISFY YOUR THAI CRAVING!

Thai Kitchen (we cater)

july

13jul(jul 13)11:00 am(jul 13)11:00 amJuly Beer of the Month

13jul(jul 13)5:00 pm(jul 13)5:00 pmKendra Scott Gives Back Party Benefiting Lexlee's Kids!

13jul(jul 13)6:00 pm(jul 13)6:00 pmAll You Can Eat Rib Night

13jul(jul 13)8:30 pm(jul 13)8:30 pmMagic Mike Tour

14jul(jul 14)7:00 am(jul 14)7:00 amSunset Paddles

Tickets on sale NOW!

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X