CAA Adoption of the Week: Meet Jade!

23 hours ago

Looking for the perfect gal to have in your life? Well you can delete Tinder, Bumble, and Match.com because Jada is all you need! Already lean and trim, Jade weighs in at 70 lbs and likes going for long walks on the beach ( however, she’ll settle for a walk around the block). There is nothing better than snuggling on the couch to binge-watch your favorite Netflix series with this gal. Worried about the mess that usually accompanies females? Jada is kennel and house trained, so your place will be spotless! Like most girls, she can be a tad jealous. This is only because she wants to be the only one for you (and your family). She does well with other dogs after a proper introduction.

 

Companion Animal Alliance is open for adoptions 7 days a week from 10-5. CAA is located at 2680 Progress Road Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Visit caabr.org or call 225-774-7701 for more information.

X