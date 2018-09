Look at those ears! Look at that face! This too-cute-for-words pup is Ju Ju. She’s three months old, a terrier mix and is one of the sweetest and friendliest pups you’ll ever meet. If the picture isn’t enough to convince you, then stop by CAA to meet this adorable girl in person.

To find out more information or if interested in adopting, please send an email to [email protected].