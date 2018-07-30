CAA Adoption of the Week: Meet Koda!

We’re bringing LIVE MUSIC back to Mondays in Baton Rouge! The Station’s *NEW* Monday Night Jam is open to all local musicians who are looking for a place to play! We provide the stage… you provide the talent! Sign ups start at 7pm, first song at 8!

Relax and enjoy the music while enjoying our awesome Service Industry Nite specials… ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR!

– $3 Apps

– 2-for-1 Calls

– $10 Domestic Buckets

– $1 PBR

Mondays just got a whole lot cooler in Baton Rouge…