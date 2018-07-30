Dig Baton Rouge
CAA Adoption of the Week: Meet Koda!

Koda is just over two years old and is a Rottweiler/Siberian husky mix. This handsome guy loves everybody and loves puppies! It is the most entertaining and sweetest thing to watch him play with puppies. Koda is house-trained, knows sit and is currently working on learning other commands while in foster care.
To find out more information or if interested in adopting, please send an email to [email protected].

