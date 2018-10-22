CAA Adoption of the Week: Meet Madison!

Join the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence (LCADV) & Sammy’s Grill on Tuesday, October 23rd from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. to raise money for survivors of Domestic Violence!

In 2018, Louisiana ranks 2nd in the nation, up from 3rd the year before for women murdered by men. Louisiana’s rate of women murdered by men has increased steadily for the past five consecutive years.

Many people ask, “Why doesn’t she just leave?” Financial abuse is often the reason why they can’t “just leave”. LCADV has joined the Allstate Foundation in this year’s Purple Purse Challenge to raise awareness and raise money to assist survivors of domestic violence become financially stable. All funds collected will go directly to our Survivor Stability Fund. This fund provides financial resources for domestic violence programs across Louisiana to implement Matched Savings programs for survivors.

By being a patron of Sammy’s Grill on Tuesday, October 23rd between the hours of 5 p.m.-10 p.m., the restaurant will donate 10% of it’s earnings, from those that mention they are there for LCADV and have the above flyer, to the LCADV Survivor Stability Fund.

For more information and to print fliers for your family and friends, please visit www.lcadv.org/purplepurse.