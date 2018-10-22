Dig Baton Rouge
CAA Adoption of the Week: Meet Madison!

7 hours ago

This pittie mix attached to ears is Madison. She’s just over a year old and has been at the shelter since June. We can’t believe this staff favorite has been living at the shelter for the past four months. She’s cute as a button, gets along with other dogs and loves people. Madison is ready to run and play with her very own family. Come by Companion Animal Alliance today and adopt this playful girl!

Can’t adopt but want to donate? All week long we’re donating to Companion Animal Alliance for Burger & Beer Week! Just tag #EatBR in your B&B Week pics and we’ll donate $2 for each post.

