Robby is a 1 year old Cattle Dog mix. This hunky fella weighs around 45 pounds and won’t get any bigger. He loves people and playing with other dogs!

Companion Animal Alliance is open for adoptions 7 days a week from 10-5. CAA is located at 2680 Progress Road Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Visit caabr.orgor call 225-774-7701 for more information.