CAA Adoption of the Week: Meet Rufus!

What do cocktails, curries and cookies have in common? Deliciousness, that’s what! (When writing this, we considered this opening: A curry and a cookie walk in a bar…)

Join Anne Laiche Milneck in the kitchen for some hands-on cooking fun as you learn to whip up three different curries, cookies AND cocktails. Learn Anne’s secrets to batch cooking and why the freezer is your friend when it comes to getting supper on the table or throwing impromptu parties. We’ll sip on tea cocktails while our curries simmer and our cookies bake to perfection. At the end of this class, your noggin will be filled with knowledge and your belly will be filled with yummy food. Plus, you’ll walk away with more than nine recipes and batch of red curry paste to go! This is a hands on class that ends in a full meal. Everyone receives recipes and a store discount for in store or online shopping.

The Cocktails

London Meets Louisiana—Earl Grey Milk Punch with Caneland Rum

Gurinmashin—Green Tea, Sake, Citrus, Mint

Berry & Cinnamon-Spiced Sangria—Herbal Tea, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Spanish Red Blend, Fresh Fruit

The Curries:

Crawfish Boil Curry—An Indian twist to Crawfish, Corn & Potatoes

Vindaloo Vegan Sweet Potato & Chickpea Curry—Spicy with big flavor and lots of plant-based protein

Thai Chicken Red Curry—Your new boneless, skinless chicken breasts solution! Plus a take-home, freezer-ready red curry paste.

The Cookies:

Masala Chai Spiced Shortbread

Browned Butter Monster Cookie Cake

Completely Customizable Vegan Cookie Dough Bites

This class is for participants 13 and up. Teenagers must be accompanied by an adult; both the teenager and accompanying adult must purchase a class seat.

CLASS TRANSFER POLICY: No Refunds. If you are unable to attend this class, you may request a transfer to move your reservation to another class. However these requests must be received seven (7) working days in advance of the class date. If your request is made after seven (7) working days, we will not be able to accommodate your transfer request. You may, however, pass along your place in this class to another person. Planning, food purchases and staffing takes place well in advance of each cooking class; therefore, we are unable to offer refunds.