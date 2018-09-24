Dig Baton Rouge
CAA Adoption of the Week: Meet Rufus!

1 min ago
This handsome boy’s foster mom could not stop singing his praises! Rufus is house-trained, walks well on a leash, is great with other dogs, knows sit and is working on other basic commands. He also loves kids. We’re thinking he’s pretty much perfect. Added bonus: Rufus is around two years old. That means you don’t have to worry about any of that unwanted puppy behavior, but he’s still young enough to grow up with the kids. Ready to add this hound mix to your family? Email [email protected] to fill out a survey.

 

