CAA Adoption of the Week: Meet Rufus!

september
24sepalldayallday$5 Merch Mule Monday
Event Details
Take away the Monday blues with $5 Moscow Mule's at The Overpass Merchant! Image via The Overpass Merchant Facebook
Take away the Monday blues with $5 Moscow Mule’s at The Overpass Merchant!
Time
All Day (Monday)
Location
The Overpass Merchant
2904 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
25sepalldayalldayTaco Tuesday at Rum House
Every Tuesday The Rum House offers $3 tacos, $3 select domestic beers and $5 house margaritas.
Every Tuesday The Rum House offers $3 tacos, $3 select domestic beers and $5 house margaritas.
Time
All Day (Tuesday)
Location
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
2112 Perkins Palm Ave
25sepalldayallday$5 Burger Night @ Olive or Twist
Come for lunch, come again for dinner! $5 burger with housemade pickles, caramelized onions, and hand-cut fries ALL DAY every Tuesday! Do we need to say more?? Image via Olive or Twist
Come for lunch, come again for dinner!
$5 burger with housemade pickles, caramelized onions, and hand-cut fries ALL DAY every Tuesday! Do we need to say more??
Image via Olive or Twist Instagram
Time
All Day (Tuesday)
Location
Olive or Twist
7248 Perkins Rd, Ste A Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
25sep(sep 25)6:00 pm(sep 25)6:00 pmCocktails, Curries & Cookies
What do cocktails, curries and cookies have in common? Deliciousness, that's what! (When writing this, we considered this opening: A curry and a cookie walk in a bar...) Join
more
What do cocktails, curries and cookies have in common? Deliciousness, that’s what! (When writing this, we considered this opening: A curry and a cookie walk in a bar…)
Join Anne Laiche Milneck in the kitchen for some hands-on cooking fun as you learn to whip up three different curries, cookies AND cocktails. Learn Anne’s secrets to batch cooking and why the freezer is your friend when it comes to getting supper on the table or throwing impromptu parties. We’ll sip on tea cocktails while our curries simmer and our cookies bake to perfection. At the end of this class, your noggin will be filled with knowledge and your belly will be filled with yummy food. Plus, you’ll walk away with more than nine recipes and batch of red curry paste to go! This is a hands on class that ends in a full meal. Everyone receives recipes and a store discount for in store or online shopping.
The Cocktails
London Meets Louisiana—Earl Grey Milk Punch with Caneland Rum
Gurinmashin—Green Tea, Sake, Citrus, Mint
Berry & Cinnamon-Spiced Sangria—Herbal Tea, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Spanish Red Blend, Fresh Fruit
The Curries:
Crawfish Boil Curry—An Indian twist to Crawfish, Corn & Potatoes
Vindaloo Vegan Sweet Potato & Chickpea Curry—Spicy with big flavor and lots of plant-based protein
Thai Chicken Red Curry—Your new boneless, skinless chicken breasts solution! Plus a take-home, freezer-ready red curry paste.
The Cookies:
Masala Chai Spiced Shortbread
Browned Butter Monster Cookie Cake
Completely Customizable Vegan Cookie Dough Bites
This class is for participants 13 and up. Teenagers must be accompanied by an adult; both the teenager and accompanying adult must purchase a class seat.
CLASS TRANSFER POLICY: No Refunds. If you are unable to attend this class, you may request a transfer to move your reservation to another class. However these requests must be received seven (7) working days in advance of the class date. If your request is made after seven (7) working days, we will not be able to accommodate your transfer request. You may, however, pass along your place in this class to another person. Planning, food purchases and staffing takes place well in advance of each cooking class; therefore, we are unable to offer refunds.
Time
(Tuesday) 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
Red Stick Spice Company
660 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70806