CAA Adoption of the Week: Meet Rufus!

City Pork & Steve Staples will host a series of 3 wine classes focusing on red grape varietals & varietal blends. Steve Staples has over 30 years experience as certified wine educator. He will be comparing styles of wine from around the world and their profiles paired with City Pork house made meats and cheeses.

Schedule of Classes:

Tuesday–April 24, May 1 & May 8

6:30PM-8:30PM

$85 per person (includes series of 3 classes, wine tasting, and cheese & charcuterie board)

Space is LIMITED

To reserve: 225-300-4550

*classes can not be purchased individually. they will only be sold as series of 3 classes