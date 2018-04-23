Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

CAA Adoption of the Week: Meet Rufus!

DIG Staff DIG Staff
16 hours ago
Rufus is a handsome 2 1/2 year old German Shepard. This big fella weighs about 65 lbs. and will probably get a little bigger!
Companion Animal Alliance is open for adoptions 7 days a week from 10-5. CAA is located at 2680 Progress Road Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Visit caabr.org or call 225-774-7701 for more information.

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Things to Do: Monday

It’s Monday again… And we’re here to help you start your week off right! Check out some of these events, specials and happy hours tonight for not-so-boring Monday. via GIPHY $5 Burger Day and $6 Mules @ Our Mom’s Happy Hour...

17 hours ago

april

20apr(apr 20)8:00 pm27(apr 27)8:00 pmThe Holy Knives / Mayhaps / Nice Dog / The Nocturnal Broadcast

24apr(apr 24)6:30 pm(apr 24)6:30 pmLSU Baseball v. Lamar

24apr(apr 24)6:30 pm(apr 24)6:30 pmWine Class Series with Steve Staples

24apr(apr 24)7:00 pm(apr 24)7:00 pmPigeons Playing Ping Pong + Funk You

24apr(apr 24)8:00 pm(apr 24)8:00 pmKings of Karaoke Tuesdays!

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X