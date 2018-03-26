CAA Adoption of the Week: Meet Storm!

Happy (early) Easter from our sweet pup of the week!
Storm is a 2 1/2 month old lab/wire haired pointer mix. This pretty pup is in foster care looking for her forever home, if that could be you email [email protected]
march
05mar(mar 5)9:30 am28(mar 28)9:30 amFitness in the Stacks!
The Bluebonnet Regional Branch is starting Fitness in the Stacks, a fun fitness group for adults who are enthusiastic about staying healthy! Come to the Library at 9:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday in March, to get moving by participating in beginner aerobics and/or a brief indoor walk before or after the sweet sweat session.
All fitness levels are welcome!
5 (Monday) 9:30 am - 28 (Wednesday) 11:00 am
Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library
9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
26mar(mar 26)10:30 am(mar 26)10:30 amFreddy's Millville 1 Year Anniversary Celebration
Come join us as we celebrate our store’s 1 Year Anniversary! We will be offering 10¢ single cake cone or dish all day long!
(Monday) 10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Freddy's Forzen Custard & Steakburgers
13636 Millerville Greens Blvd
27mar(mar 27)6:00 pm(mar 27)6:00 pmBloom into Spring
Join us on the patio at City Pork Brasserie & Bar for an Easter centerpiece flower arranging workshop led by Bubbles & Blooms at Alice’s Table! City Pork will provide a signature drink from their seasonal craft cocktail menu to Alice’s Table participants!
(Tuesday) 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
City Pork Brasserie & Bar
7327 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70806
27mar(mar 27)6:00 pm(mar 27)6:00 pmHappy's Running Club
“Run…drink…and be HAPPY!”
Every Tuesday @ 6pm – Rain or Shine!
Location: Happy’s Irish Pub on 3rd Street Downtown Baton Rouge
Distance: 5,000 Meters or 3.1 Miles, whichever you prefer…
Cost: $35 (annual membership)
Membership Includes: Drink and Food Specials after Run, Technical Dri-Fit Club Shirt, Live Music + more!
For More Info email: [email protected]
(Tuesday) 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Happy's Downtown
136 3rd Street
27mar(mar 27)7:00 pm(mar 27)7:00 pmFriends Trivia
Think you know your Friends?? Come on out and prove it at Friends Trivia Night!
(Tuesday) 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
George's Place
860 St. Louis Street
