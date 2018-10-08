CAA Adoption of the Week: Meet Zari!

It’s a bear! It’s a husky! It’s a German shepherd! These are some of the phrases you’ll hear while walking this beauty. However, this pretty girl is an Akita named Zari. She’s five years old, playful and ready for her forever home. Call or visit CAA today to find out more about this gorgeous girl!
october
08octalldayallday$5 Merch Mule Monday
Event Details
Take away the Monday blues with $5 Moscow Mule's at The Overpass Merchant! Image via The Overpass Merchant Facebook
Event Details
Take away the Monday blues with $5 Moscow Mule’s at The Overpass Merchant!
Image via The Overpass Merchant Facebook
Time
All Day (Monday)
Location
The Overpass Merchant
2904 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
09octalldayalldayTaco Tuesday at Rum House
Event Details
Every Tuesday The Rum House offers $3 tacos, $3 select domestic beers and $5 house margaritas.
Event Details
Every Tuesday The Rum House offers $3 tacos, $3 select domestic beers and $5 house margaritas.
Time
All Day (Tuesday)
Location
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
2112 Perkins Palm Ave
09oct(oct 9)6:30 pmAstronomy on Tap
Event Details
Science is even better with beer!
Event Details
Science is even better with beer!
Time
(Tuesday) 6:30 pm
Location
Varsity Theatre
3353 Highland Road
09oct(oct 9)7:00 pmTrivia Tuesday at Rotolo's
Event Details
Bring your group of friends to Rotolos on Tuesdays to test you knowledge and have some great pizza!
Event Details
Bring your group of friends to Rotolos on Tuesdays to test you knowledge and have some great pizza!
Time
(Tuesday) 7:00 pm
Location
Rotolo's