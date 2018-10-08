Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

CAA Adoption of the Week: Meet Zari!

It’s a bear! It’s a husky! It’s a German shepherd! These are some of the phrases you’ll hear while walking this beauty. However, this pretty girl is an Akita named Zari. She’s five years old, playful and ready for her forever home. Call or visit CAA today to find out more about this gorgeous girl!

